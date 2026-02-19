Kinghorn and Van der Merwe return for Scotland against Six Nations strugglers Wales

BLAIR KINGHORN AND Duhan van der Merwe have been recalled to Scotland’s starting side for their Six Nations clash away to Wales on Saturday.

The British and Irish Lions duo were omitted from the matchday squads for the first two fixtures against Italy and England following doubts over their form.

Toulouse star Kinghorn will start at full-back in place of Tom Jordan, who drops to the bench, while Van der Merwe, Scotland’s record try-scorer, returns on the wing following an injury to Jamie Dobie.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made three further changes, all in his pack, following last weekend’s impressive 31-20 win over England at Murrayfield, with injured back-rowers Jamie Ritchie and Jack Dempsey replaced by Matt Fagerson and Gregor Brown, who was at lock for the Calcutta Cup triumph.

Dave Cherry starts at hooker in place of the benched George Turner, with Glasgow lock Max Williamson taking Brown’s place in the second row.

Scotland will be strong favourites to beat a Wales side on a run of 13 successive Six Nations defeats.

But in the Six Nations era, Scotland have defeated England on nine occasions yet have only once won their next game the following week — against Wales in 2023.

Scotland (15-1)

Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Gregor Brown; Scott Cummings, Max Williamson; Zander Fagerson, Dave Cherry, Nathan McBeth

Replacements: George Turner, Pierre Schoeman, Elliot Millar Mills, Grant Gilchrist, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Tom Jordan, Darcy Graham