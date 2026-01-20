More Stories
Scotland’s Jonny Gray (Adam Davy/PA).
Jonny Gray and Dave Cherry included in 40-man Scotland squad for Six Nations

Gregor Townsend’s team kick off their Six Nations campaign away to Italy on 7 February.
2.02pm, 20 Jan 2026

EXPERIENCED FORWARDS JONNY Gray and Dave Cherry have been included in a 40-man Scotland squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

The France-based pair return to Gregor Townsend’s group for the first time since last year’s championship after playing no part in the summer and autumn campaigns.

There are few surprises in a squad comprising 19 Glasgow players, nine from Edinburgh and 12 Exiles.

Bristol utility back Tom Jordan has been included despite suffering an injury scare in his club’s Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux at the weekend.

The most notable omissions include Andy Onyeama-Christie, Cam Redpath, Alex Samuel and the uncapped Gregor Hiddleston, who had been touted for a call-up after starring in the Champions Cup with Glasgow, although all have been named in the Scotland A squad to face Italy in Rieti on 6 February.

Scotland kick off their Six Nations campaign away to Italy on 7 February, and play Ireland in Dublin on the final weekend (14 March).

Scotland squad:

Forwards (23)

  • Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (32)
  • Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (14)
  • Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby (21)
  • Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors (12)
  • Dave Cherry – Vannes (16)
  • Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (45)
  • Alex Craig – Glasgow Warriors (6)
  • Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (34)
  • Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (29)
  • Freddy Douglas – Edinburgh Rugby (1)
  • Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (59)
  • Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (76)
  • Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (84)
  • Jonny Gray – Union Bordeaux Bègles (81)
  • Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors (5)
  • Liam McConnell – Edinburgh Rugby (1)
  • Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints (11)
  • D’arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby (5)
  • Jamie Ritchie – Perpignan (61)
  • Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (44)
  • Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors (46)
  • George Turner – Harlequins (50)
  • Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors (9)

Backs (17)

  • Fergus Burke – Saracens (3)
  • Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors (17)
  • Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby (50)
  • Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors (35)
  • George Horne – Glasgow Warriors (40)
  • Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints (11)
  • Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors (58)
  • Tom Jordan – Bristol Bears (12)
  • Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse (63)
  • Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors (16)
  • Finn Russell – Bath Rugby (89)
  • Kyle Rowe- Glasgow Warriors (16)
  • Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors (12)
  • Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors (28)
  • Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors (33) – CAPTAIN
  • Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby (52)
  • Ben White – Toulon (31)
