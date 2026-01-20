Jonny Gray and Dave Cherry included in 40-man Scotland squad for Six Nations

EXPERIENCED FORWARDS JONNY Gray and Dave Cherry have been included in a 40-man Scotland squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

The France-based pair return to Gregor Townsend’s group for the first time since last year’s championship after playing no part in the summer and autumn campaigns.

There are few surprises in a squad comprising 19 Glasgow players, nine from Edinburgh and 12 Exiles.

Advertisement

Bristol utility back Tom Jordan has been included despite suffering an injury scare in his club’s Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux at the weekend.

The most notable omissions include Andy Onyeama-Christie, Cam Redpath, Alex Samuel and the uncapped Gregor Hiddleston, who had been touted for a call-up after starring in the Champions Cup with Glasgow, although all have been named in the Scotland A squad to face Italy in Rieti on 6 February.

Scotland kick off their Six Nations campaign away to Italy on 7 February, and play Ireland in Dublin on the final weekend (14 March).