As I touch upon in my aforementioned piece, they’ve lost 21 of 25 meetings with Ireland during the Six Nations era. Ireland have won the last 10, including the World Cup pool encounter in Paris in 2023.
Scotland have won 14 championships but their most recent was the final ever Five Nations in 1999. Ireland, meanwhile, have won 16 — and six since 2009.
The sands have shifted massively during the professional era but the Scots — quietly this week — feel like they’ve got a real chance of ending their Irish hoodoo at Murrayfield today.
Billy Stickland / INPHO
Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Ireland, obviously, have other ideas.
13 mins ago
2:16PM
Pre-match reading, anyone?
A few scene-setting pieces of writing for you if you’re missing the televised build-up:
Two from Murray Kinsella, who tees it up and also speaks with former Ireland underage wing Tommy Seymour, who wound up carving out a brilliant career with the Scots.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
With just over half an hour to go until kick-off, what’s your read on this one?
Poll Results:
The Scots are up for this like never before.
As I touch upon in my aforementioned piece, they’ve lost 21 of 25 meetings with Ireland during the Six Nations era. Ireland have won the last 10, including the World Cup pool encounter in Paris in 2023.
Scotland have won 14 championships but their most recent was the final ever Five Nations in 1999. Ireland, meanwhile, have won 16 — and six since 2009.
The sands have shifted massively during the professional era but the Scots — quietly this week — feel like they’ve got a real chance of ending their Irish hoodoo at Murrayfield today.
Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Ireland, obviously, have other ideas.
A few scene-setting pieces of writing for you if you’re missing the televised build-up:
Two from Murray Kinsella, who tees it up and also speaks with former Ireland underage wing Tommy Seymour, who wound up carving out a brilliant career with the Scots.
And one from myself on why there remains so much animosity between the two countries in a rugby context.
Right, here we go again!
Hope everyone is well — it’s Gavan Casey with you here and I’ll bring you live updates from Ireland’s Six Nations Round 2 trip to Scotland if you can’t make it to Murrayfield or to a TV.
The madness will begin at 3pm, where Scotland and Ireland will seek to further their title chances following France’s defeat to England last night.
What a championship it’s turning out to be already. If you’re into rugby at all, it’s the most wonderful time of the year.
We’ve got a big one on our hands in Edinburgh. The city has a greenish hue to it today with massive travelling numbers from Ireland.
Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO
Strap in! It’s almost showtime.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Liveblog six nations 2025