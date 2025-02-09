LIVE: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations

The Scots are up for this like never before.

As I touch upon in my aforementioned piece, they’ve lost 21 of 25 meetings with Ireland during the Six Nations era. Ireland have won the last 10, including the World Cup pool encounter in Paris in 2023.

Scotland have won 14 championships but their most recent was the final ever Five Nations in 1999. Ireland, meanwhile, have won 16 — and six since 2009.

The sands have shifted massively during the professional era but the Scots — quietly this week — feel like they’ve got a real chance of ending their Irish hoodoo at Murrayfield today.

Ireland, obviously, have other ideas.