Scott Hogan's happy place - 'There is a fresh energy, it feels like a youthful energy'

SCOTT HOGAN RECIEVED a text message from Stephen Kenny as Birmingham City made the short trip across the English midlands for their Championship game with West Bromwich Albion last Wednesday.

He wanted to inform the striker that he would be confirmed the following day in his 24-man squad for the Nations League games with Scotland on Saturday and Armenia on Tuesday.

The build up has been in full flow this week, but when Hogan got to The Hawthorns and was able to call his international manager back, he was given another set of instructions.

“Obviously Dara [O’Shea] was captaining West Brom so there was a bit of banter on the phone about that. He did say ‘don’t go around kicking him, just take the one goal, I don’t want his confidence going!’ I ended up scoring three so,” Hogan laughs.

“But he [Kenny] does ring up and go through his process with you so you understand what his thinking is.”

Hogan jumps for a header against Ukraine in June. Source: Imago/PA Images

That was also the case on Thursday morning, just before the Ireland players had their final training session in Dublin and flew to Glasgow, when Kenny reminded Hogan of his starting performance against Ukraine in June and how he believes it wouldn’t be the same kind of display this time around.

“He [Kenny] said if that Ukraine game was tomorrow, it would be a totally different story.

“As a professional athlete, you stay in shape but there comes a point that you need to play regularly to be up to speed. Ukraine were a good side so I felt that I struggled physically. It was quite humid but there’s no excuses.

I hadn’t been playing regularly and it affected my fitness levels. It’s just a reminder of having to play regular football to be at that level.

The gaffer knew that and still put me in. I was just a yard off it which was to be expected.”

Given the discussion this week surrounding Ireland’s striking options and the merits of Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum Robinson featuring in a two-man attack, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Hogan did start on neutral territory in Poland.

That, though, was more to do with Obafemi being ruled out with a hamstring strain, Ogbene carrying a knock heading into the June window, and Robinson falling out of favour due to a lack of form.

“I think you got to look at the last performances. The two lads who played against Scotland were outstanding. Robbo has scored plenty of goals and done well.

“Obviously, you want to start but I can’t feel hard done by. I just have to keep working. If I do play or come on or whatever I got to try and do something.

I think whoever is playing, there is real potential for goals, you’d be disappointed, but I can’t feel hard done by because the lads before me have performed to a high standard.

Hogan says he is happy in himself and his football for the first time in five years and, between injury, loss of form and scratching around on loan to try and play regular football, the 30-year-old is embracing this stage of his career as a somewhat elder statesman.

“There are still a few older boys than me! I still look around and see a few older heads,” he laughs, explaining the focus Ireland’s players have going into the final double header of the Nations League campaign.

“The only way we win this group is by winning these two games. Immaterial of what happened last night with Scotland, that’s our aim.

Source: PA

“The way we performed, stuck together, some of the football we played and goals we scored [in June]. We’ve got to build on that and just keep heading in that direction.

“The confidence out there is as high as I’ve ever seen it in an Irish team so I it’s just knowing that we can do it and to believe that is how he want to play, and the more we do more results like that will come more regularly,” he continues.

“I’ve been part of squads, successful teams with huge players for the country who have been phenomenal. There are a lot of younger lads in the group, fresh energy in and around the place. Everyone is close, it is enjoyable to come in.

There are groups here and there within the hotel that stick together but everyone comes together at the end of the day. It feels like a youthful energy. There are lads who have played all the way up the age groups, the 21s, so it is a really enjoyable environment.

“There is positivity from everywhere and that can only stand us in good stead.”