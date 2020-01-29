This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 29 January, 2020
Birmingham City bring in Hogan as Ireland striker makes another move

The 27-year-old forward has left Aston Villa on a loan deal for the third time.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 12:10 PM
Hogan has eight Ireland caps.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Hogan has eight Ireland caps.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

BIRMINGHAM CITY HAVE taken Scott Hogan on loan from local rivals Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Hogan makes the move to St Andrew’s after being recalled from a loan spell with Stoke City which was due to last for the duration of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Republic of Ireland striker scored three goals in 16 appearances for the Potters but fell out of favour following Michael O’Neill’s appointment as manager.

Hogan will stay in the Championship, however, as he joins a Birmingham side who sit in 18th, two places and three points above Stoke.

The 27-year-old has won eight senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came in the 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in October. He has yet to register his first international goal.

Having joined from Brentford in 2017, Hogan remains contracted to Aston Villa until the summer of 2021.

This will be his third loan spell away from Villa Park, after he spent the second half of last season with Sheffield United.

