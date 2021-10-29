Scott Parker reckons Gavin Kilkenny is 'on the right track' for an Ireland call-up

Gavin Kilkenny in possession for Bournemouth during their recent Championship win at Stoke City.

A FIRST CALL-UP to the Ireland senior squad is inevitable for Gavin Kilkenny if the young Dubliner maintains his current level of form.

That’s according to Bournemouth manager Scott Parker, who has started Kilkenny in midfield for the Championship leaders’ last three fixtures.

He is already vastly experienced with his country at U21 level, having been given his debut at that grade by current senior boss Stephen Kenny in a September 2019 win against Armenia.

With Kenny due to name his squad next week for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg, Parker believes Kilkenny could be in contention.

“I think he’s on the right track,” the former England midfielder told Dorset Live when asked about Kilkenny’s prospects of senior international recognition.

“Definitely, I think he is. It’s not my job to go and tell Stephen [Kenny] what he shouldn’t and what he should do. I’m sure he’s fully aware of Gav, he’s performed well. I know he is. I know he was at our game at the beginning of the season against West Brom, watching the boys [Kilkenny and compatriot Mark Travers].

“He [Kenny] has been with them, in terms of Trav and Gav at the younger ages of Ireland so he’s fully aware. Again, I don’t know who’s in those positions, who’s competing in those positions.

“All I can say is it’s clear for everyone to see that Gavin Kilkenny is doing extremely well and playing very well, so I’m sure he is getting them thinking in that sense.”

Kilkenny will hope to make hie 10th first-team appearance of the season when Bournemouth travel to Reading tomorrow evening.