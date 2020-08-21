59 Watch! Scottie Scheffler goes low at Northern Trust to join elite club

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch! Scottie Scheffler goes low at Northern Trust to join elite club

The 24-year-old from Texas carded 12 birdies and no bogeys in the Northern Trust.

By Press Association Friday 21 Aug 2020, 7:45 PM
Scottie Scheffler became the 12th player to break 60 on the PGA Tour in the Northern Trust.
Image: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Image: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER SECURED his place in the history books with a brilliant round of 59 in the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Scheffler carded 12 birdies and no bogeys on the par-71 layout to reach 13-under par and share the early clubhouse lead with Australian Cameron Davis in the first FedEx Cup play-off event.

The 24-year-old from Texas, who finished in a tie for fourth in the US PGA Championship earlier this month, is the 12th player to break 60 on the PGA Tour, with six of those rounds coming since 2016.

Scheffler birdied the second, added four more in a row from the fourth and picked up another shot on the ninth to race to the turn in 30.

Further gains on the 10th, 11th, 14th, 15th and 16th left him needing to birdie the par-five 18th to break the 60 barrier and he calmly two-putted from around 80 feet from just short of the green.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry shot a two-under par 69 on Friday to move to one-under for the tournament, but faces an anxious wait to see if that will be enough to make the cut for the weekend.

Rory McIlroy is also in danger of missing out on the weekend’s action. The world number three is currently one-under par for the tournament through six holes of his second round.

