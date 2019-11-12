This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seahawks end 49ers' unbeaten start in OT thriller as Wilson outshines Garoppolo

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the NFL season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 8:07 AM
59 minutes ago 763 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4887736
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson.

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the NFL season with a thrilling 27-24 overtime victory on Monday.

Jason Myers’ 42-yard field goal in OT saw the Seahawks win an enthralling contest at Levi’s Stadium.

Seahawks star Russell Wilson led the way, completing 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Seattle were forced to come from behind after the 49ers, who are now 8-1, made a fast start.

Jimmy Garoppolo (24 of 46 for 248 yards, one TD and one interception) was inconsistent, while Deebo Samuel finished with 112 receiving yards before the Seahawks (8-2) won a thriller between NFC West rivals.

seahawks-49ers-football Wilson greets San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman after the game. Source: Ben Margot

San Francisco also have injury worries after the likes of Emmanuel Sanders (rib), D.J. Jones (groin) and Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion) were ruled out during the game.

The 49ers dominated the opening quarter and a seven-play, 83-yard drive finished with Garoppolo finding Kendrick Bourne up the middle to make it 10-0.

Seattle found a response late in the second quarter, Jadeveon Clowney scoring after Jarran Reed forced a fumble from Garoppolo.

The Seahawks scored twice late in the third quarter to take a 21-10 lead, only for the 49ers to fight back.

Wilson was sacked by the 49ers before a Germain Ifedi fumble allowed DeForest Buckner to score, a Chase McLaughlin field goal then levelling the scores with six minutes, 21 seconds remaining.

Seattle restored their lead through a 46-yard Myers field goal with 1:48 left in the encounter.

However, McLaughlin – a rookie – stepped up for the 49ers as time expired, converting a 47-yard field goal to force overtime.

Incredibly, Wilson was intercepted as he looked to be leading Seattle to victory before McLaughlin pulled a 47-yard attempt with 3:06 to play.

Wilson would take his next chance, his 21-yard run leading to Myers’ game-winner from 42 yards.

Source: NFL/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie