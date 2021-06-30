Sligo Rovers sign attacking midfielder Keogh from Southampton

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE announced the signing of Seamas Keogh on an 18-month deal.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joins from Southampton, where he spent three years lining out for the Premier League club’s U18s and U23s.

Keogh, who has captained Ireland at underage level, previously played for the Bit O’Reds’ U15s after arriving from Benbulben FC.

“I grew up going to The Showgrounds every week so to be able to say I’m a first-team player is a fantastic feeling and a dream come true,” said Keogh. “It brings a lot of pride to me and my family so I’m delighted.

“It’s a great group as you can see by the results. Everyone has been very welcoming. Liam Buckley and the staff have been very good to me. It has made me feel like I’m back at home and made playing football again even better. For me going into a group which is pushing to win every game and play in big competitions is fantastic. It is what every player wants.

“Southampton was brilliant. I gained massive experience being over there at such a young age and played with some brilliant players. I really enjoyed my time there. I’m back now and I’m here to focus every day in training to make myself and the team better.”

This past year has seen Keogh’s development stunted by illness and injury. He has been training with Sligo for a month and is available to face Longford Town on Saturday pending international clearance

He added: “I like to play football, I’m a ball-player. Any way I can help the team by getting the ball down and creating chances I will do.

“I had Covid-19 last January. That took a hit on me for a few months. I tore my calf as well which was another setback. But I’m fully recovered now thankfully. The last few weeks of training have gone well. This is the fittest I have been in the last 12 months so I’m really happy. I’m ready to play.

“The lads I used to play with in the U15s, the likes of Niall Morahan, Mark Byrne, Darren Collins, Scott Lynch, are all in the first-team squad for a while. Jason Devaney has been part of the squad this year too.

“There’s some older and younger lads too who were above and below me. It’s good to see of course and it speaks a lot for the team we had back then. It shows Sligo Rovers and the area is producing good players.

I want to train as hard as possible. That’s my goal. From a team point of view of course there are trophies and European football on offer but I just want to focus on giving everything I have and contributing in whichever way I can to make the team better.”

Keogh captained Ireland's U17s. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Manager Liam Buckley is delighted to have Keogh back at the club. He said: “Seamas has a very bright future in the game. He is very good technically and really clever on the ball. We’ve had him in with us in training and we can see he is going to be a very good addition.

“He is just 19 and at the start of his career. He had a choice of whether to stay in England but he’s made the decision to come home. He has family, friends and a familiar club where he knows the opportunity is there for him. As well as that, he knows the ambition of the club and the team is going well which he can be part of and add to. I think he has that ambition as well.

“We see him as an offensive player, a great passer and a real ‘baller. He comes straight into contention. He has been part of things for a while and he’s ready to go.

“As I mentioned, the players here have been doing well so it’s up to Seamas to grab the chance and I think the move is a great one for all concerned.

“It’s not easy to bring in players because we want ones who will add to the group and fit into the environment here. We’re still looking to strengthen if we can.”

