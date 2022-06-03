TUMBLING OUT FROM the seething mass of emotion that was Goodison Park after Everton secured their Premier League status was Frank Lampard’s full-throated tribute to his captain Seamus Coleman.

In the dressing room after the game, Lampard hauled Coleman to his feet and declared, “This fella, to say in front of everyone, is one of the best people I have ever met, as a man and what you are and as a player.”

Coleman was on media duties in Yerevan today, ahead of Ireland’s opening Nations League game tomorrow, and was offered the chance to reflect on his manager’s lavish praise.

“Listen, it was a tough season for us all, a lot of emotion went into it all season, and I think a little bit of emotion carried through into that game”, said Coleman. “Regardless of who my manager is, it’s not changed for me. I’ve not tried to impress one more than the other, I just want what’s best for the team, myself, the club, my team-mates, my manager.

“For a manager like Frank Lampard to say that is obviously a lovely moment, it means a lot. I don’t think a lot of people see or understand what goes on behind the scenes, and what you really put into it. From that point of view it’s nice of him to put it out there, nice for my parents and stuff like that. For me it’s part of my job and I’m happy the season ended like it did.”

A case of him sending the video to his parents, or vice versa?

“I got that many messages after the game I don’t know if it was me to them or them to me. It was a tough season for us all, parents, wife, kids, it was a tough grind. We got what we wanted in the end. It’s not exactly what we are describing as a successful season but when you get stuck in that rut with six weeks to go we got what we wanted. As a club we need to learn massively from it, but I’m glad I am sitting here and still a Premier League player, for sure.”

For Coleman, attention now switches to the Nations League campaign, as Ireland seek to make good on their manager’s ambition to win the group. To do that they will need a winning start away to the group’s lowest seeds, and further enticement is offered by the fact Ireland are still chasing their first-ever win in the Nations League, in what will be their eleventh attempt.

“I think without a shadow of a doubt it is an incentive, as the manager touched on earlier”, said Coleman.

“Tomorrow afternoon’s game is the most important one for us trying to start on a good note. We know it won’t be easy, but the last 12 months have been really good as the manager touched on: the Serbia game, Portugal, Belgium.

“The team has grown in confidence and we are playing a style of football that people want to see and we are forever improving. The new lads coming in as well are eager to impress so we will start off tomorrow hoping to get all three points, play well and we will go from there. You go into any campaign wanting to do the best that you can, so that is what we will be doing.”