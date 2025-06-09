Seamus Coleman set to continue for another season with Everton

SEAMUS COLEMAN IS set to take his Everton career into a 17th season after the club have offered him a contract extension.

The news will come as little surprise as Toffees manager David Moyes said last month, “Seamus will stay next season, without doubt. He will be part of the group.”

Speculation had linked him with a joint playing and coaching role in the club, though this seems unlikely now.

A club statement added, ‘The club is offering new contracts to Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gana Gueye, while we continue to liaise with representatives of Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the current deals of all four players expiring at the end of June.

‘As previously confirmed, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, Asmir Begovic, Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay will leave Everton when their current contracts expire at the end of this month, with loanees Jack Harrison, Jesper Lindstrøm, Orel Mangala and Armando Broja returning to their parent clubs.’