Séamus Flanagan left out of Limerick panel today due to 'poor' disciplinary incident

SÉAMUS FLANAGAN WAS omitted from the Limerick panel against Tipperary following a disciplinary incident in their draw against Cork.

A video on social media captured Flanagan jabbing his hurley at Niall O’Leary off the ball and was highlighted on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday programme last weekend.

Kiely referred to it as an “internal matter” which had been addressed as Flanagan missed the 0-30 to 1-23 victory over Tipp.

Advertisement

“Séamus wasn’t togged out. It’s an internal matter. We took it on ourselves to deal with it,” said Kiely.

“It’s finished, it’s done, it’s dusted. He missed today’s game. He regrets it, we move on.

“It was one of those moments, it was poor from him, but we move on.”

Kyle Hayes was withdrawn after feeling a “small pinch” in his hamstring, while Gearóid Hegarty sustained a broken bone in his hand against Cork last weekend.

“(Gearóid) got a lot of stitches. He got a broken bone in it. It’s a nasty enough injury,” said Kiely.

“He got stood on and that’s it, these things happen.

“He’s well on the road to recovery and we just have to make sure he’s 100% before he gets back into it.”