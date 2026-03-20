SÉAMUS POWER ENSURED he will be around for the weekend with a second-round 68 that puts him seven shots off the lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida.
The Waterford man carded a one-over par 72 at the Copperhead Course yesterday to leave himself a shot outside the projected cut mark, though he turned his fortunes around with a bogey-free round today.
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Séamus Power shoots 68 to make cut at Valspar Championship
SÉAMUS POWER ENSURED he will be around for the weekend with a second-round 68 that puts him seven shots off the lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida.
The Waterford man carded a one-over par 72 at the Copperhead Course yesterday to leave himself a shot outside the projected cut mark, though he turned his fortunes around with a bogey-free round today.
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Birdies on the eighth, 12th and 13th holes helped Power into a tie for 28th place on two under overall.
Korean Sungjae Im leads on nine under, following up his 64 yesterday with a 69 today.
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