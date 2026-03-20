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Seamus Power. Denis Poroy/Associated Press
Golf

Séamus Power shoots 68 to make cut at Valspar Championship

Waterford man shot a bogey-free round in Florida today.
10.47pm, 20 Mar 2026

SÉAMUS POWER ENSURED he will be around for the weekend with a second-round 68 that puts him seven shots off the lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida. 

The Waterford man carded a one-over par 72 at the Copperhead Course yesterday to leave himself a shot outside the projected cut mark, though he turned his fortunes around with a bogey-free round today. 

You can follow the leaderboard here

Birdies on the eighth, 12th and 13th holes helped Power into a tie for 28th place on two under overall. 

Korean Sungjae Im leads on nine under, following up his 64 yesterday with a 69 today.

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