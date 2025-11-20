Seamus Power 4 shots off lead at RSM Classic

IRELAND’S SEAMUS Power is four shots off the lead at the RSM Classic.

The Waterford native began with a bogey on the 10th, but it proved to be his only one of the day.

The 38-year-old also registered seven birdies, leaving him tied for 15th after an opening 64 in Georgia.

US pair Davis Thompson and Doug Ghim, along with Rico Hoey of the Philippines, share the lead on 10 under par.

Power needs a top-three finish to secure a place in the top 100 of the FedEx Fall standings and retain full status on the PGA Tour next season.

He missed a golden opportunity to make substantial progress last week, following a nightmare four bogeys in the last five holes in Bermuda, but still moved up to 129th in the FedExCup Fall standings after finishing in a tie for 11th place.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire got off to a solid start at the CME Group Tour Championship.

The Cavan native is six shots off the lead, after an opening round of 70, which included five birdies and three bogeys, leaving her tied for 32nd.

Somi Lee sits atop the leaderboard on eight under par, with USA’s Allisen Corpuz two shots adrift in second.

You can view the full leaderboard for the CME Group Tour Championship here and for the RSM Classic here.