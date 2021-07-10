Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 10 July 2021
Seamus Power in the mix at John Deere Classic

The Waterford man carded a 67 yesterday.

By AFP Saturday 10 Jul 2021
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SEAMUS POWER IS in a tie for 24th at the John Deere Classic in Illinois at the halfway stage. 

The Irishman carded a second-round 67 to move to seven under par with American Luke List leading the field.

List’s eight birdies included five in a row around the turn Friday, the American’s eight-under-par 63 giving him a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz.

List, seeking a first US tour title, heads into the weekend on 13-under 129.

Colombia’s overnight co-leader Munoz had four birdies in his four-under 67 for 130, with seven players sharing third place on 131.

© – AFP, 2021

