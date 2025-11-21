Seamus Power remains in the hunt at RSM Classic

SEAMUS POWER is six shots off the lead after day two of the RSM Classic.

After a solid start on Thursday, the Waterford native had mixed fortunes on the front nine, with three birdies and two bogeys.

A birdie on the 10th was followed by another bogey, but the 38-year-old finished strongly, with three birdies on his last six holes.

Advertisement

A 68 coupled with his opening-day 64 leaves Power tied for 22nd, dropping seven places from where he was at the end of Thursday’s action.

Meanwhile, a second-round 65 was enough for Andrew Novak to move top of the leaderboard in Georgia on 16 under par.

Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers are tied for second, one shot adrift of their fellow American after a 63 and 62, respectively.

Power requires a top-three finish to earn a place in the top 100 of the FedEx Fall standings and retain full status on the PGA Tour next year.

Elsewhere, at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, Leona Maguire had a frustrating day, with a 75 following her opening round 70.

The Cavan native is tied for 56th at the time of writing, 15 shots off the clubhouse leader, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who is three ahead of her nearest rival, South Korea’s Sei Young Kim.

Maguire struggled to recover after a double bogey on the fourth hole, and remained inconsistent throughout, with three birdies and four bogeys leaving her one over par.

The winner of the tournament is set to receive $4 million.

You can view the full leaderboard for the RSM Classic here and the CME Group Tour Championship here.