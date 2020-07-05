Seamus Power finishes T12 as DeChambeau blasts to Rocket Mortgage win

SEAMUS POWER WILL pick up a six-figure cheque after finishing in a tie for 12th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Waterford native was within two shots of the lead following two early birdies in Sunday’s final round, but four bogeys proved costly as he finished his day with a level par 72.

Power — who does not currently hold a PGA Tour card and will be aiming to finish in the top 125 on this season’s money list — finished on -14 for the tournament, nine shots behind winner Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau, who had a remarkable average driving distance of over 350 yards for the week, rolled in eight birdies and just one bogey in a sensational final round of 65.

His 23-under total was enough to see him finish three shots clear of second-placed Matthew Wolff, with Kevin Kisner third on 18-under par.

See the full leaderboard here >

