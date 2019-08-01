Seamus Power finds his season's best when he needed it most

SEAMUS POWER’S BID to haul himself up the FedEx Cup standings is off to the perfect start at the Wyndham Championship, as the Waterford golfer found his season’s best when he needed it most.

Power is facing a big battle to retain his PGA Tour card after a difficult season and requires a strong week in Greensboro to avoid falling into the Tour play-offs later this year.

But Power has given himself an excellent platform to build from after shooting an opening-round 64 on Thursday, to sit just one shot off the early lead held by Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini and Byeong Hun An.

After missing 11 of his first 15 cuts of the 2019 season, Power entered this week 144th in the FedEx Cup rankings, meaning he has a lot of ground to make up to get himself inside the top 125.

Despite his up-and-down form, Power carded a faultless bogey-free round on Thursday, including three birdies and an eagle, to enter the clubhouse on six-under-par.

Pádraig Harrington, meanwhile, finished on two-under after an opening 68.

