Seamus Coleman makes second significant donation to Sean Cox fund

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox suffered life-changing injuries in an attack outside Anfield last April.

Liverpool supporter Sean Cox suffered life-changing injuries in an attack outside Anfield last April.

IRELAND CAPTAIN SEAMUS Coleman has made a second donation of €5,000 towards Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

Coleman previously contributed the same sum to a GoFundMe page set up to aid the Meath man’s rehabilitation in October after the Reds supporter suffered life-altering brain injuries during an attack outside Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final tie with Roma in April.

At the time of writing, the page has raised €1,013,860 of its €2,000,000 target.

Mr Cox is currently undergoing a treatment programme in Dun Laoghaire which requires ongoing, long-term intensive care.

After making his second donation, Coleman — who represents Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton at club level — commented on the fundraising page:

I have just met Sean’s lovely wife Martina and just really wanted to help again and hopefully by doing so will keep raising awareness for Sean and his family. Best wishes.

Speaking in November, Martina Cox said of her husband: “Our life has been turned upside down by what has happened to Sean.

“There is no sign of Sean being able to return home any time soon and even with extensive specialist rehabilitation efforts, which will take years, he will require care for the rest of his life.”

You can donate to Sean Cox’s GoFundMe here.