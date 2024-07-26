Advertisement
Galway captain Sean Kelly. Tom Maher/INPHO
Team news

Kelly named to start as Galway reveal team for All-Ireland SFC final

The Galway captain didn’t feature in the semi-final win over Donegal.
10.46am, 26 Jul 2024
GALWAY MANAGER PÁDRAIC Joyce has named his team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final meeting with Armagh.

Captain Sean Kelly is once again named to start in midfield alongside Paul Conroy.

Kelly was named to start the semi-final win over Donegal but didn’t feature on the day, having been replaced in the starting team by Cein D’Arcy. The Moycullen player picked up an injury in the quarter-final defeat of Dublin.

Otherwise the team is the same as the one which started the semi-final win on 14 July.

Armagh named their team for Sunday’s final on Thursday night, with Kieran McGeeney making one change from their semi-final victory over Kerry.

Connaire Mackin returns to the Armagh team in place of Peter McGrane, who drops to the bench. 

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3, Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin),  6. Liam Silke (Corofin) 7. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Sean Kelly (Moycullen) – capt

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)  

Substitutes:

16. Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)

17. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

18. Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen)

19. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill Knocknacarra)

20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

21. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill Knocknacarra)

22. Cein Darcy (Ballyboden-St Enda’s)

23. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

24. Liam Ó Conghaile (Spiddal)

25. Tomo Culhane (Salthill Knocknacarra)

26. Niall Daly (Kilconly)

