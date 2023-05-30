Ireland international Sean Maguire released by Coventry City

SEAN MAGUIRE IS one of several players released by Coventry City following their Championship play-off final defeat on Saturday.

The Ireland international, capped 11 times, has endured a frustrating spell since leaving Preston North End and signing a short-term deal in January.

Maguire, 29, made featured seven times with just one start and no goals. He was not included in the matchday squad for the play-off at Wembley, watching on with the rest of his teammates from the touchline as they lost the penalty shootout to Luton Town.

On-loan defender Luke McNally, a regular under manager Mark Robins, has returned to parent club Burnley as they prepare for the Premier League under boss Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement

Former Cork City star Ricardo Dianga has not been retained by the Under-21s, while Jay McGrath will also depart. The centre back is currently on loan with St Patrick’s Athletic.