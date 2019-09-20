This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maguire: 'I got the fright of my life...I couldn’t see out of my left eye'

Irish striker Sean Maguire suffered a “one in a million” eye injury in Preston North End training recently.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 20 Sep 2019, 8:36 AM
Preston North End's Sean Maguire celebrates scoring his side's opening goal last weekend.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Preston North End's Sean Maguire celebrates scoring his side's opening goal last weekend.
Image: EMPICS Sport

PRESTON NORTH END striker Sean Maguire has opened up about a freak accident in training that caused him to temporarily lose sight in his left eye. 

The 25-year-old admitted he got the fright of his life after a ball in training ricocheted off a defender and struck him in the eye, causing a “one in a million” issue.

“I went to take a shot during training and it hit a couple of players,” he told the Lancashire Evening Post.

“I didn’t have chance to react and close my eyes, the ball bounced up and hit me in the left eye, straight in the eyeball. I got up off the ground and Daniel Johnson was around me.

“DJ was talking to me and I couldn’t see him, at that point I got the fright of my life.

“My right eye started to come back but when I put my hand over it, I couldn’t see out of the left one. I walked over to our physio Matt Jackson who took a look and knew that something was wrong.

The Irish international continued: “He said I needed to go straight to hospital and that is when I started to panic and worry. Jacko wouldn’t have said we needed to go to the hospital straight away if it wasn’t serious.

“He was right, the blood pressure was four times higher in the left eye than it was in the right. Being hit by the ball had burst a few of the blood vessels.

“I just about had time to take my boots off and I was off to A&E at hospital. For the next five or six days I was sat at home and couldn’t really see out of my left eye.

“I was over-thinking it probably but there was the possibility of me not being able to see out of that eye properly again.”

Maguire had to put in eye drops for a few days and eventually recovered fully.

“Fortunately it was a mild case and I was able to train in the middle of last week,” he said.

“I went to see a couple of specialists in Preston and then went to see one in Manchester. She checked me out and said I was fine to start training, that everything was back to normal.

“That was nice to hear I must say. Things are fine now, I’m still putting eye drops in but I stop those at the weekend.”

The former Cork City man scored just four minutes into his return to action last weekend in a 2-0 win over Brentford and made reference to the injury in his celebration. It was his second goal of the campaign.

“Scoring early last week was massive for me and for the team,” he added.

