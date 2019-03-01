This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest

Sean McDermott has signed a three-year contract at his former club, Kristiansund BK.

By Emma Duffy Friday 1 Mar 2019, 4:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,739 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4519874
It's been a crazy week for Sean McDermott.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND GOALKEEPER SEAN McDermott has returned to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest.

The 25-year-old had only joined the Romanian outfit from Norwegian side Kristiansund BK in January, but was released six weeks later.

Dinamo boss Mircea Rednic told the media on Thursday that former Ireland U21 keeper McDermott’s contract had been terminated after making just three appearances. In two of those he kept clean sheets, but reported criticism from the manager front followed a 2-1 defeat and he was demoted to the bench.

Kristiansund BK confirmed this afternoon that McDermott has signed a new three-year contract in a statement full of kind words for the goalkeeper.

Sporting manager in KBK, Kenneth André Leren, explained that the club had been on the lookout for another netminder after McDermott’s departure but once they became aware of his situation, all else was put on hold.

“In Sean, we get back an audience favorite unparalleled,” he said of the club’s 2018 Player of the Year.

“Sean is primarily a good keeper, he is professional and dedicated, he communicates well with the defence and plays an important role in the dressing room. 

“We get a keeper back who slides seamlessly into our squad and is ready to perform from day one. We are therefore extremely pleased to have him back here.”

Born in Norway to a Norwegian mother and Donegal father, McDermott has yet to be capped at senior level by Ireland. 

He was included in the squad for the first time for last September’s games against Wales and Poland.

