Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 2 November 2022
Cork name Sean O'Donoghue captain of their senior hurlers for 2023

O’Donoghue has played 17 championship games for the Rebels.

1 hour ago 1,269 Views 0 Comments
Robin Mounsey with Sean O'Donoghue.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SEAN O’DONOGHUE has been confirmed as captain of the Cork senior hurling team for 2023.

The Inniscarra player made his Cork debut in 2015 in a Waterford Crystal Cup match before making his National League debut in 2018.

That summer saw the 26-year-old play the first of 17 Championship matches for the Rebels and win a Munster SHC medal after Cork defeated Clare in a thrilling final at Semple Stadium.

