Cork name Sean O'Donoghue captain of their senior hurlers for 2023

SEAN O’DONOGHUE has been confirmed as captain of the Cork senior hurling team for 2023.

The Inniscarra player made his Cork debut in 2015 in a Waterford Crystal Cup match before making his National League debut in 2018.

That summer saw the 26-year-old play the first of 17 Championship matches for the Rebels and win a Munster SHC medal after Cork defeated Clare in a thrilling final at Semple Stadium.