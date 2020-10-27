'It was my first time on the M50' - O'Shea and Kerry driving solo towards championship

KERRY FORWARD SEÁN O’Shea had the slight advantage of travelling from Cork for his side’s recent league encounter with Monaghan in Inniskeen.

Kerry forward Sean O'Shea. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

It was certainly a long journey for Peter Keane’s side to undertake, but one that was worthwhile as they came away with a three-point win. They followed that up with a win over Donegal at the weekend which cemented their status as Division 1 champions for 2020.

Kerry’s Ulster opponents had to travel all the way down to Tralee for that clash.

Lengthy trips are a common feature of the National League, although Pat Spillane recently suggested that any matches featuring teams who are over 100km apart should be played at neutral venues on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

No such measure was implemented however, and Kerry’s long drive to Monaghan was made all the more arduous by their decision to travel in cars rather than on the team bus.

“I’m actually based in Cork so that was a bit of a help – I’m teaching in Ballincollig so it was a bit of a help for the journey,” says O’Shea.

It was my first time on the M50 as well so I don’t think I’d be liking to do that every day, it’s a bit of a challenge. It’s different driving around the Kerry roads here. It was different but I was back in Cork for eight o’clock that evening so it was fine.

“Obviously with all the precautions in place, the management and the county board have been excellent in everything they have done. They have been really professional about it and are doing everything they can to make sure we stay safe and we’re staying compliant.

“It has been different. We usually have a bit of craic going up in the bus or going to training there is a good gang of us coming from Cork. This year we’re travelling alone and the best you can do is call somebody on the hands-free in the car and that’s the only conversation you’ll have. It’s definitely been different.”

‘Different’ is a word that O’Shea comes back to a few times when describing his experience of playing inter-county football under the cover of Covid-19.

After they won the Division 1 title, captain David Clifford could only lift the trophy and was not allowed to bring it down to the pitch.

There are no supporters permitted to attend these games during this unprecedented time, which means there’s no atmosphere in the grounds. O’Shea says taking frees during these quieter games feels more like “practising your frees.”

Different is certainly an apt way to summarise the way things are at the moment.

The GPA released some important findings of a survey last week, which said that the general consensus among players was to proceed with the championships. 52% of respondents said the season should go ahead, with another 24% saying that games should only be played if Covid protocols are improved.

Seán O'Shea after scoring a goal against Donegal at the weekend. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

“I was always very comfortable with going back playing,” says O’Shea.

“The county board down here have put in great measures and made us feel really safe – that’s a big help. Talking to my team-mates, they’re all really happy and looking forward to the championship.”

Although matches are being played behind closed doors, they are available to watch on TV. Various stations are broadcasting the live action, with Sky making their schedule of games available on free-to-air for its existing customers.

O’Shea is confident that the competitions will continue to the All-Ireland finals in December, something which he feels is important for GAA fans around the country.

“Hopefully, we can give them something to look forward to. Level 5 will be tough with the nights getting dark and people stuck at home.

“If we have a match on the weekend, people will probably start on a Tuesday or Wednesday talking about it, ringing their friends and finding out about the game.

If that’s the way, they’ll have loads of games on TV to look forward to. This weekend, I was just looking at the schedule, I don’t think I’ll leave the couch. It’s going to be unbelievable. Hopefully, it’ll give people a lift.”

Seán O'Shea speaking at the launch of AIB's GAA All Ireland Senior Football Championships.

