Fermanagh blow as Sean Quigley ruled out of Ulster SFC opener

FERMANAGH HAVE BEEN dealt a major blow in their bid to upset reigning Ulster champions Derry in the Ulster SFC quarter-final with the news that Sean Quigley is not named on the matchday panel.

The talented Roslea Shamrocks man has had to come to terms with a reduced role during this year’s league campaign when they clinched promotion to the second tier.

However, he has shown his effectiveness with last-gasp goals against Down and Antrim two weeks in a row to turn the tide of both games and for Fermanagh to go on and win.

An All-Star nominee in 2015 and the highest scorer in that year’s National league, Quigley has had to contend with injuries leading into the championship campaigns in recent years, especially in 2017 and 2019.

Noises from the camp suggest he is battling a troublesome hamstring.

FERMANAGH (V DERRY): Sean McNally (Teemore Shamrocks); Luke Flanagan (Derrylin), Che Cullen (Belnaleck), Cian McManus (Teemore); Jonathan Cassidy (Enniskillen Gaels), Shane McGullion (Derrygonnelly), Lee Cullen (Belnaleck); Ryan Jones (Derrygonnelly), Brendan Horan (Enniskillen Gaels); Aidan Breen (Tempo Maguires), Ryan Lyons (Erne Gaels), Ronan McCaffrey (Teemore Shamrocks); Ultan Kelm (Erne Gaels), Darragh McGurn (Belnaleck), Josh Largo Elis (Irvinestown)

