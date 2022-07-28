Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Advertisement

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

“I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years – there are far too many to mention and thank.”

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 11:33 AM
48 minutes ago 1,282 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5827899
Sebastian Vettel.
Image: Hasan Bratic/Avensimages
Sebastian Vettel.
Sebastian Vettel.
Image: Hasan Bratic/Avensimages

SEBASTIAN VETTEL HAS announced he is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 wins.

Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season and enjoyed his best years with Red Bull, made the announcement ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver, who lies 12th in the championship, said: “I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula One over the past 15 years – there are far too many to mention and thank.

“The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it.

“At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.

f1-2018-australian-grand-prix-vettel-wins Vettel (right) celebrates after winning the 2018 Australian Grand Prix. Source: Sydney Low

“But today is not about saying goodbye. Rather, it is about saying thank you – to everyone – not least to the fans, without whose passionate support Formula One could not exist.”

Vettel won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013 before joining Ferrari two years later.

The German was hired to end Ferrari’s title drought but failed – and was ultimately dropped by the Italian team at the end of 2019.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Vettel moved to Aston Martin team ahead of their return to the Formula One grid after decades away.

But the British-based team have struggled for results, with Vettel deciding to walk away rather than continue for another campaign.

He added: “Over the past two years I have been an Aston Martin driver – and, although our results have not been as good as we had hoped, it is very clear to me that everything is being put together that a team needs to race at the very highest level for years to come.

“I have really enjoyed working with such a great bunch of people.

“I hope that the work I did last year and am continuing to do this year will be helpful in the development of a team that will win in the future, and I will work as hard as I can between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving as always my best in the last 10 races.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie