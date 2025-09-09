England close in on World Cup qualification with 5-0 rout of Serbia

ENGLAND TOOK A giant step towards World Cup qualification with a 5-0 statement win in Serbia as Thomas Tuchel’s side passed their biggest test yet with flying colours.

Gareth Southgate’s successor has come under increasing scrutiny after a concerning June camp was followed by Saturday’s drab 2-0 Villa Park victory against minnows Andorra.

But Tuchel insisted they were ready to “prove a point” against Serbia and so it transpired in Belgrade, where Harry Kane’s headed opener was quickly followed by Noni Madueke’s impressive first international goal.

Ezri Konsa opened his England account in the second half, as did fellow defender Marc Guehi after turning home the free-kick that followed Nikola Milenkovic’s sending-off for a foul on Kane.

Substitute Marcus Rashford added a fifth from the spot at the silenced Rajko Mitic Stadium, where a laser pen and whistle were used in a bid to distract the visitors before tempers flared in the stands and fans called for boss Dragan Stojkovic to leave.

The result in Belgrade meant Tuchel’s side increased their stranglehold on the top of Group K, moving seven points clear of second-placed Albania with three to play.

The cavernous Rajko Mitic Stadium was partially closed on Tuesday due to, among other things, what FIFA called “discrimination and racist abuse” in June’s match against Andorra.

England had spoken about UEFA’s three-step protocol in the build-up but, thankfully, the night appeared to pass without such an incident.

Tuchel made four changes against a Serbia side that lined up even more negatively than the England boss had expected, but his side kept patient as they sought to break down another low block.

It was a slow start but they turned up the pressure midway through the first half, starting with Declan Rice just failing to get a clean header on a Reece James cross.

Kane was unable to direct in Madueke’s deflected cross-shot and Anthony Gordon was denied by Djordje Petrovic as Serbia began to wobble, with England capitalising in the 33rd minute.

The visitors had been taking a meticulous approach to set-pieces and Kane was inexplicably allowed to meet Rice’s outswinging corner with a header that went in off the post.

A second England goal followed two minutes later. Morgan Rogers’ smart flick from Elliot Anderson’s pass put Madueke behind, with the winger keeping cool under pressure and smartly clipping home.

A message to Serbian supporters was issued due to the use of a laser pen in the stands and another fan was blowing a whistle in an attempt to trick England’s players, but Serbia needed much more help than that and their furious fans called for boss Stojkovic to go at the half-time whistle.

England smelt blood and extended their lead seven minutes into the second half.

Petrovic could only spill a shot from Gordon into that path of Guehi to bundle on, with Konsa turning home at the far post.

Serbia’s faint hopes of a comeback had gone up in smoke and the visitors continued to threaten, with Rice frequently finding himself in dangerous positions.

There were scuffles in the home end just after the hour mark and Tuchel turned to his bench, including introducing debutant Djed Spence – a historic moment as he is understood to be England’s first Muslim player.

The visitors continued to push for more and Serbia skipper Milenkovic was shown red for a hefty challenge on Kane as last man. Rice sent in the resulting free-kick and Guehi did well to direct home from close range.

Rashford and Rice had attempts as England kept their foot on Serbia’s throat, with Ollie Watkins seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

England were awarded a late penalty following a VAR review for a foul on the latter by Strahinja Erakovic. Rashford slotted home the resulting spot-kick.