Thursday 21 January 2021
Manchester City striker Aguero confirms positive test

The City striker had been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of another confirmed case.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 2:37 PM
847 Views
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.
Image: PA
SERGIO AGUERO HAS announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Manchester City striker had been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of another confirmed case.

Now the 32-year-old has revealed he too has tested positive.

The Argentinian tweeted: “After a close contact, I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for Covid-19.

“I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!”

It is yet another setback for City’s record goalscorer, who has started just three matches this season.

Aguero missed the end of last term and the start of the current campaign after undergoing knee surgery in June.

His return to action was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.

After a series of substitute appearances he had been due to return to the starting line-up in City’s FA Cup third-round tie against Birmingham earlier this month but was then told to isolate.

He has been unavailable for the last four games for this reason and the latest news means he will be out of action a while longer yet.

He is one of a number of positive coronavirus cases at City since Christmas. Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Ferran Torres are among the senior players also to have been forced to isolate in recent weeks.

