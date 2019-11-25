This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aguero will miss Manchester derby after limping off in win over Chelsea

Man City boss Pep Guardiola says they will be without their top striker for the visit of United on 7 December.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Nov 2019, 1:26 PM
39 minutes ago 798 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4905428
Sergio Aguero picked up the injury against Chelsea on Saturday.
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

SERGIO AGUERO WILL sit out the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium on 7 December though injury, Pep Guardiola has confirmed today. 

The Argentina international limped off the pitch during City’s 2-1 home win over Chelsea on Saturday with a suspected muscular injury.

Aguero is City’s leading scorer in the Premier League this season, with nine to his name from 12 outings to date.

It has been feared that the 31-year-old could now face an extended spell on the sidelines, as City approach a hectic festive period which could have a huge bearing on this season’s title race.

When asked if Aguero will miss a crucial clash with United next month, Guardiola responded: “Yes.”

He added on how long the Argentine is likely to be sidelined: “A few games. I don’t know exactly.

He has a tendon problem and will be a few games out. We will miss Sergio.

“We have had some problems with injuries but we will wait for him and meantime we have Gabriel [Jesus] and [Raheem] Sterling who can play in that position. 

“We have no other injuries. David Silva had cramp but he’s okay.”

