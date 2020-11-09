BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

Former champion Sergio Garcia ruled out of Masters after testing positive for Covid-19

The 40-year-old will miss his first major championship since 1999.

By Press Association Monday 9 Nov 2020, 4:46 PM
26 minutes ago 292 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5261315
Sergio Garcia won the Masters in 2017.
Image: PA
Sergio Garcia won the Masters in 2017.
Sergio Garcia won the Masters in 2017.
Image: PA

FORMER CHAMPION SERGIO Garcia has been ruled out of this week’s Masters after testing positive for Covid-19.

Garcia, who defeated Justin Rose in a play-off to win his only major title to date at Augusta National in 2017, will miss his first major championship since 1999.

The 40-year-old Spaniard wrote on Twitter: “On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough.

“The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for COVID-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t.

“After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week.

“The important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Garcia missed the cut in Houston but had won his 11th PGA Tour title in the Sanderson Farms Championship last month.

The Ryder Cup star has missed the cut on his last two Masters starts and famously tied an unwanted record for most strokes on a hole in the tournament’s history after running up a 13 on the 15th during the first round of his title defence in 2018.

Garcia joins Chile’s Joaquin Niemann in being ruled out of the final major of the year following a positive test for Covid-19.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie