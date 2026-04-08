Italy legend Parisse appointed as Azzurri forwards coach

FORMER ITALY CAPTAIN Sergio Parisse will take over as the Azzurri’s assistant forwards coach later this year, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) announced on Wednesday.

Parisse, 42, will leave his role as lineout coach at French Top 14 club Toulon at the end of the season in time for the start of the Nations Championship.

Parisse will reunite with Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada, under whom he won the 2015 Top 14 title at Stade Francais.

Italy begin their Nations Championship campaign in Japan on 4 July before heading to New Zealand a week later and then travelling to Australia on 18 July.

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