Italy captain Parisse joins Toulon for another season in Top 14

ITALY CAPTAIN SERGIO Parisse has signed a one-year contract with Toulon, the Top 14 outfit announced today.

The 35-year-old number eight quit Stade Francais, with whom he had been since 2005, on Friday after reportedly falling out with South African coach Heyneke Meyer.

“Undisputed leader on the field and in the locker room, Sergio Parisse is determined to finish his career at the highest level,” Toulon said in a statement.

Parisse will add to his 138 international caps when he leads Italy to the World Cup in Japan later this year.

At the tournament — Parisse’s fifth World Cup — Conor O’Shea’s side will face world champions New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia and Canada in Pool B.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!