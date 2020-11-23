BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ibrahimovic scores twice as Milan beat Napoli to stay top

The Rossoneri are two clear at the summit, and four clear of champions Juventus.

By Press Association Monday 23 Nov 2020, 12:08 AM
Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring during Milan's win.
Image: Spada/LaPresse
Image: Spada/LaPresse

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC SCORED twice as AC Milan remained top of Serie A with a 3-1 win at Napoli.

Ibrahimovic powered Milan into a 2-0 lead with goals in the 20th and 54th minutes of the match.

Dries Mertens got one back just after the hour but Tiemoue Bakayoko saw red moments later to slow the fightback, and Jens Petter Hauge’s late goal sealed the points.

Second-placed Sassuolo had earlier won 2-0 away to Hellas Verona with goals in either half from Jeremie Boga and Domenico Berardi, keeping them two points behind.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan came from 2-0 down to beat Torino 4-2.

Simone Zaza put the visitors in front on the stroke of half-time before Cristian Ansaldi’s penalty doubled the lead in the 62nd minute.

But Alexis Sanchez quickly pulled a goal back and Lukaku levelled before the Belgian’s 84th-minute penalty put Inter in front.

Lautaro Martinez made sure of the win in the 90th minute.

There was another ex-Manchester United player on the scoresheet as Henrikh Mkhitaryan bagged a brace in Roma’s 3-0 win over Parma.

Borja Mayoral opened the scoring in the 28th minute before Mkhitaryan took over, with the win moving Roma up to third.

Riccardo Orsolini scored the winner as Bologna came from behind to win 2-1 at Sampdoria, while Riccardo Improta’s goal gave Benevento a 1-0 win at Fiorentina.

Udinese climbed away from trouble as Rodrigo De Paul’s 34th-minute strike gave them a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Genoa.

Press Association

