Monday 9 March, 2020
Italy-wide sporting suspension leaves Serie A title race in chaos

With all sporting activity in Italy shelved until 3 April at the earliest, Serie A has been left in chaos with Euro 2020 on the horizon.

By The42 Team Monday 9 Mar 2020, 8:58 PM
18 minutes ago 1,081 Views 1 Comment
Lazio v Juventus
ALL SPORTING ACTIVITY in Italy has been suspended until 3 April by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) due to the coronavirus spread, with football set to be the most-impacted sport.

The CONI announcement on Monday confirmed a suspension, subject to government ratification, that many had expected.

Serie A and the Coppa Italia had already been heavily affected by postponements and matches being played behind closed doors, with Sunday’s Derby d’Italia played in front of an eerily empty stadium.

A government decree had already confirmed there were to be no spectators at any sporting events until 3 April, but the latest announcement followed a significant increase in coronavirus cases, with 7,375 Italians having been infected.

Many wider sporting events in Italy had already been postponed, but the suspension is arguably set to have the biggest knock-on effect in football, as it throws the Serie A title race – and relegation tussle – into chaos due to an ever-growing fixture pile-up.

With no matches set to take place until 3 April, a deadline that could feasibly be pushed back even further, teams will resume the Serie A season with between 12 and 14 matches still to play.

With Euro 2020 set to begin on June 12, it leaves just 70 days between the two key dates, though facilities will have to be handed over to UEFA well before the tournament’s kick-off.

If Champions League and Europa League matches continue to go ahead as planned, some Italian teams could have many as 20 matches across all competitions to cram into their schedules.

Juventus lead the way in Serie A on 63 points, and look set to be pushed the distance by Lazio. The Rome-based club are just a point shy, while Inter have fallen adrift of the top by nine.

