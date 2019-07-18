This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serie A legend Mihajlovic begins leukaemia treatment

Five days on from confirming his leukaemia diagnosis, the Bologna coach has started a course of chemotherapy.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 9:54 PM
Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.
BOLOGNA COACH AND Serie A legend Sinisa Mihajlovic has started chemotherapy following his leukaemia diagnosis.

The 50-year-old announced at a news conference on Saturday he had been diagnosed with cancer.

However, Mihajlovic confirmed he is to remain in charge at the club regardless.

Former Yugoslavia international Mihajlovic began receiving treatment on Thursday, with the club informing supporters the coach is in “daily” contact with his colleagues.

A statement from Bologna read: “Three days after the admission of Sinisa Mihajlovic to the haematology department of the Istituto Seragnoli of the Policlinico Sant’Orsola, the typing of the disease was concluded: it is a mainly myeloid acute leukaemia.

“Mihajlovic started the chemotherapy treatment today [Thursday]. Despite the tests and treatments, the technician is in direct daily contact with his colleagues in Castelrotto [Bologna's base].”

Before becoming a manager, Mihajlovic enjoyed a distinguished career as a player, making over 300 appearances in Serie A and winning titles with Lazio and Inter.

