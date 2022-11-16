Ireland captain Johnny Sexton declares himself 'ready to go' for Australia

JOHNNY SEXTON HAS confirmed he is fit to face Australia this weekend as Ireland look to make it three wins from three in the Autumn Nations Series.

The Ireland captain sat out last weekend’s win over Fiji after suffering a dead leg during the defeat of South Africa on 5 November.

With Joey Carbery ruled out of this weekend’s clash against the Wallabies, there was some concern Ireland would be light on options at out-half. Jack Crowley debuted against Fiji last Saturday while Leinster’s Ross Byrne – last capped in March 2021 – was added to the squad on Monday.

However speaking to the media in Abbotstown today Sexton allayed fears he would have to sit out Saturday’s game.

“Yeah, (the leg is) good. I trained today and ready to go,” Sexton said, admitting there was some doubt about his inclusion as the injury was slow to clear up.

“A little bit yeah. Last week was a bit of a struggle with swelling and fluid and stuff like that. It was just managing that and then making sure I get the right amount of training in this week to be able to perform but also not do too much that swells it up again. It’s good to go, feels good and I’m ready.”

Ireland will be looking to deliver a more complete performance this weekend after a much-changed team turned in a disjointed display against Fiji, a game which left head coach Andy Farrell notably unimpressed.

“It certainly wasn’t at the level that we want and expect of each other,” Sexton continued.

Sexton picked up a leg injury in the win over South Africa. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It’s a collective thing and something we need to try and put right this week against a team that will be hurting from the Italian game but also a team that was a couple of minutes away from beating France in France, which is obviously a tough thing to do, every other team has found that out as well.

“It’s not really about a clean sweep. It’s just about the next game and getting a brilliant performance out there. When you get to international rugby, it’s about winning, of course, but you’re never truly satisfied until you play well and you win. And then you can be content in the dressing room after and enjoy a beer together. But when you don’t play well and you win, you might as well be in a losing dressing room – well, not quite, but nearly.”

Sexton has been in superb form for Ireland this year, with his performances in green seeing him nominated alongside teammate Josh van der Flier for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

It’s always nice to be recognised like that, I’m not going to lie. It’s not something you go searching for but to be recognised in that area is very special. I would prefer a win and to play well on Saturday than win that, because ultimately at the end of the day it’s opinion. Whereas what you produce on Saturday is what it is, what you see, and it’s the only thing you can control. All my focus is on that and to be recognised is enough.”

The 37-year-old remains Ireland’s key man at 10 but new challengers may be emerging. Crowley impressed on debut against Fiji, replacing the injured Carbery early in the second half, and could now be in line to win his second cap against the Wallabies.

“I think they did well (against FIji),” Sexton said of his fellow Ireland out-halves.

“It’s not up to me to comment too much on my competition. I can’t big them up too much and I definitely can’t criticise out-halves because you’re looking at the game and it’s very easy to sit there thinking, ‘I would have done this’… but it’s a tough place to go and control things. If the team is not quite functioning around you, it can be hard to make a real good impression. But I think they did well.

For Jack to come on so early on his debut and handle things really well, he’ll be delighted with himself. Within that, the coaches will have spoken to him about how to keep improving, like they always do. They’re still doing that with every player. So they did well and for Jack especially, he’s young and where he wants to take his career is totally up to him. He’s got the brain, the talent, he’s got everything going, he just needs to go and fulfill it now.”

Meanwhile Sexton also offered his congratulations to former Lions teammate Owen Farrell, who is set to become just the third England player to reach the 100 Test cap mark this weekend.

Autumn Series

“Outstanding. He’s been an amazing player for England over the years and how good he is, you can see it when he’s not there, when he was missing. He’s that glue that keeps the team together.

“I’ve played with him and been in a dressing room with him where his leadership is outstanding. He goes into an even more unique place – there’s not many English players who got to 100 caps, I think it’s only two before him, so it’s an amazing achievement for him. I’ll drop him a line at some stage and say congrats. A great ambassador for that team.”

Sexton added that the two do occasionally keep in touch.

“We do, a bit. We’ve had a few run-ins as well so it’s not as cosy as everyone would think! But no, he’s a great competitor. Utmost respect for him and he’s a guy that I’ve looked at closely over the years. Lucky enough to have played with him and I’ve tried to take some of his game and put it into my game. My words won’t do him justice I don’t think.”

