This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 9 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster rule Sexton out of Aviva date with Saints due to knee injury

The captain had to be helped from the field early in the second half of the win in Franklin’s Gardens.

By Sean Farrell Monday 9 Dec 2019, 12:14 PM
11 minutes ago 374 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4923910
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER HAVE RULED Jonathan Sexton out of this weekend’s return clash with Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium

Sexton suffered a knee injury early in the second half of Saturday’s thumping 16-43 win away to Northampton Saints and had to be helped from the field while his team-mates forced their fourth try of the day.

The out-half was sent for a scan on the issue, the result of which will show the severity of the issue and determine how long Leinster must plan for his absence.

More to follow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie