Leinster rule Sexton out of Aviva date with Saints due to knee injury

LEINSTER HAVE RULED Jonathan Sexton out of this weekend’s return clash with Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium

Sexton suffered a knee injury early in the second half of Saturday’s thumping 16-43 win away to Northampton Saints and had to be helped from the field while his team-mates forced their fourth try of the day.

The out-half was sent for a scan on the issue, the result of which will show the severity of the issue and determine how long Leinster must plan for his absence.

