Monday 16 December, 2019
Sexton due another visit to specialist, Kelleher out for up to six weeks

The in-form 21-year-old is due to be fit in time for Ireland’s Six Nations opener.

By Sean Farrell Monday 16 Dec 2019, 1:13 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER’S IN-FORM young hooker Ronan Kelleher will sit out four to six weeks with a hand injury, the province’s medics said today.

The 21-year-old has been in tremendous form through Leinster’s 11-match winning streak this season and has played his way towards consideration for international honours.

Kelleher sustained the hand injury in the away win over the Saints in round three of the Champions Cup. The worst-case return for his timeline presented today would leave him fit to return in time to be considered for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

During this weekend’s home win over the Saints, Ross Byrne suffered a dead leg and will be assessed during the week.

Jonathan Sexton, however, will return to see a specialist over the Christmas period in order to get a complete picture of the severity of the knee injury.

 

