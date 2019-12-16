Sexton due another visit to specialist, Kelleher out for up to six weeks

LEINSTER’S IN-FORM young hooker Ronan Kelleher will sit out four to six weeks with a hand injury, the province’s medics said today.

The 21-year-old has been in tremendous form through Leinster’s 11-match winning streak this season and has played his way towards consideration for international honours.

Kelleher sustained the hand injury in the away win over the Saints in round three of the Champions Cup. The worst-case return for his timeline presented today would leave him fit to return in time to be considered for Ireland’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

During this weekend’s home win over the Saints, Ross Byrne suffered a dead leg and will be assessed during the week.

Jonathan Sexton, however, will return to see a specialist over the Christmas period in order to get a complete picture of the severity of the knee injury.