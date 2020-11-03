BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 3 November 2020
Advertisement

Gladbach bash Shakhtar in Kiev as Atletico are held by Lokomotiv in Moscow

It was Shakhtar’s worst ‘home’ defeat in Europe, albeit they haven’t played in Donetsk since 2014.

By AFP Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 9:24 PM
42 minutes ago 692 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5254028
Gladbach score past Anatoliy Trubin.
Image: Hennadii Minchenko
Gladbach score past Anatoliy Trubin.
Gladbach score past Anatoliy Trubin.
Image: Hennadii Minchenko

h3Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Borussia Moenchengladbach 6

ALASSANE PLEA SCORED a hat-trick as Borussia Moenchengladbach romped to a 6-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As well as Plea’s goals, a Valeriy Bondar own goal and counters from Ramy Bensebaini and captain Lars Stindl gave Gladbach their finest European victory since their 1970s glory days.

After being pegged back to draw 2-2 in their first two outings in Group B, away to Inter Milan and at home to Real Madrid, the victory moves Marco Rose’s Gladbach to the top of the section, one point above Shakhtar.

It is the Ukrainian champions worst defeat in a home game in Europe, although they are currently hosting matches in Kiev having been exiled from Donetsk since 2014 when conflict broke out in the east of the country.

French forward Plea met Stefan Lainer’s low cross with a first-time finish to put the visitors in front in the eighth minute, before a horror show from Bondar allowed them to double their lead.

First his miskick gifted the ball to Plea, and then Christoph Kramer’s shot took a huge deflection off the Shakhtar defender on its way in.

Plea’s superb strike into the top-left corner made it 3-0 in the 26th minute, and Algerian defender Bensebaini got the fourth from close range just before the break.

Stindl’s goal to make it 5-0 arrived with 11 minutes left, and there was still time for Plea to make it six after being played in by Marcus Thuram for a goal that was given after a VAR review confirmed he was onside.

The result is a bitter setback for Shakhtar after they began their campaign by beating Real Madrid 3-2 in Spain and then held Inter last week.

Lokomotiv Moscow 1

Atletico Madrid 1

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

russia-soccer-champions-league Lokomotiv's goalkeeper Guilherme and Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez challenge for the ball. Source: Yuri Kochetkov

Meanwhile, Atletico were left frustrated in Moscow as their second-half pressure failed to produce a winner against Lokomotiv in Group A in a rare European game this season to be played before a sizeable crowd.

Atletico beat the Russians home and away in the group stage last season and went ahead in the 18th minute here when Hector Herrera’s cross was headed in by Jose Maria Gimenez.

However, Lokomotiv were given the chance to equalise shortly after when Herrera was penalised for a handball in the box following a VAR review.

Anton Miranchuk converted the spot-kick to get the railway-backed club back on track.

They then soaked up pressure, as Angel Correa’s long-range shot struck the bar before the interval and Guilherme saved superbly from Joao Felix after the restart.

Substitute Koke also headed against the woodwork for Atletico before Luis Suarez converted the rebound only to be flagged offside.

The result means Lokomotiv have now gone eight Champions League games without winning, and reigning champions Bayern can go five points clear of Atletico at the top of Group A if they beat Salzburg later.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie