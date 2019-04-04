This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US Olympic silver medalist and highly touted boxing prospect in hot water over violent brawl

Footage has emerged of pro boxer Shakur Stevenson striking a man repeatedly in a parking garage brawl last summer.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 4,882 Views 7 Comments
Stevenson is seen to repeatedly strike a man on the ground during the incident, which a police report states was caused when he and a friend passed remark to a group of people -- including women -- in a parking garage.

FOOTAGE HAS EMERGED which shows hot boxing prospect and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson involved in a brawl in a parking garage in Miami in July of 2018.

Stevenson — an Olympic rival of Ireland’s Michael Conlan, though they never met at Rio — is seen to make physical contact with several people involved in the brawl, including at least one woman.

The 21-year-old Newark native, whose professional record currently stands at 10-0 with six KOs, repeatedly strikes a male individual, including while the alleged victim is on the ground and defenceless.

The boxer and his friend and fellow boxer, David Grayton [15-3-1, 11KOs], were later arrested at their hotel after fleeing the scene.

The prosecutor is pursuing three counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of felony battery.

A trial hearing is scheduled for 10 June, with Stevenson currently due to face former world-title challenger Christopher Diaz in a career-biggest fight at Madison Square Garden on 20 April when he will feature on the undercard of Terence Crawford’s clash with Amir Khan.

Per the police report obtained by Miami 10 in Florida, the fight began after Stevenson and Grayton made comments to a group of people in the garage, including two women to whom they allegedly directed sexual innuendo.

It’s understood Stevenson was celebrating his 21st birthday with friends on Miami’s South Beach.

Police said paramedics treated a man and a woman at the scene for cuts and bruises. Pictures obtained by SlaterScoops.com last August show the man’s white clothes covered in blood, his eyes blackened and swollen, and his lip bloodied. The woman was also left with a black eye.

Stevenson had a cut on his lip and Grayton appeared to be bleeding from a knuckle on his right hand.

Undisputed 147-pound champ Braekhus eyeing ‘very appealing’ fight with Katie Taylor

