Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians drawn in Europa League against sides from Finland and Hungary

Shamrock Rovers players Ronan Finn and Jack Byrne after yesterday's game with Derry City.

Shamrock Rovers players Ronan Finn and Jack Byrne after yesterday's game with Derry City.

SHAMROCK ROVERS, BOHEMIANS and Derry City all discovered their opening opponents in the Europa League after today’s first qualifying round draw.

Premier Division league leaders Shamrock Rovers, who came from behind to win 2-1 against Derry City yesterday, will host Ilves Tampere from Finland.

🇫🇮 | We have been drawn to play Ilves Tampere at home in the @EuropaLeague 1st Qualifying Round. #RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/hF8D48AN24 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 10, 2020

Bohemians, who defeated Dundalk 2-1 on Friday night at Dalymount Park, will travel to Hungary to meet Fehérvár.

🛫🇭🇺 #Bohs will travel to Hungary to take on Fehérvár FC in the first qualifying round of the @EuropaLeague.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

🔴⚫️ #WeAreBohs #DublinsOriginals pic.twitter.com/fQzYlnzFy3 — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) August 10, 2020

While Derry City are heading to Lithuania after being drawn against Riterai.

City have been drawn away to Lithuanian side @FKRiteriai in the first qualifying round of the @EuropaLeague



Single leg tie behind closed doors with time & venue TBC. pic.twitter.com/DMI7YkiBre — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) August 10, 2020

There are no travel restrictions for the games that will take place on Thursday 27 August as one-off ties. There will be extra-time and a penalty shootout if required and the winners advance to the second qualifying round.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The full draw for the Europa League first qualifying round can be viewed here.

Meanwhile Dundalk will host Norwegian champions Molde or KuPS of Finland in the second qualifying round of Champions League if they triumph away from home against Slovenian side Celje.

Dundalk were drawn against Celje yesterday in a game that is likely to take place at a neutral venue in Hungary or Greece.

Neil Lennon’s Celtic side have been drawn at home to play Hungarian champions Ferencvaros or Swedish title winners Djurgardens, if they manage to win their opening game against KR Reykjavik.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!