Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians drawn in Europa League against sides from Finland and Hungary

Derry City will meet Lithuanian side Riterai.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Aug 2020, 1:11 PM
Shamrock Rovers players Ronan Finn and Jack Byrne after yesterday's game with Derry City.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS, BOHEMIANS and Derry City all discovered their opening opponents in the Europa League after today’s first qualifying round draw.

Premier Division league leaders Shamrock Rovers, who came from behind to win 2-1 against Derry City yesterday, will host Ilves Tampere from Finland.

Bohemians, who defeated Dundalk 2-1 on Friday night at Dalymount Park, will travel to Hungary to meet Fehérvár.

While Derry City are heading to Lithuania after being drawn against Riterai.

There are no travel restrictions for the games that will take place on Thursday 27 August as one-off ties. There will be extra-time and a penalty shootout if required and the winners advance to the second qualifying round.

The full draw for the Europa League first qualifying round can be viewed here.

Meanwhile Dundalk will host Norwegian champions Molde or KuPS of Finland in the second qualifying round of Champions League if they triumph away from home against Slovenian side Celje.

Dundalk were drawn against Celje yesterday in a game that is likely to take place at a neutral venue in Hungary or Greece.

Neil Lennon’s Celtic side have been drawn at home to play Hungarian champions Ferencvaros or Swedish title winners Djurgardens, if they manage to win their opening game against KR Reykjavik. 

