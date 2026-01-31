James McClean's Second Coming at Derry City begins with President's Cup win over Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 0

Derry City 1

THIS WAS THE beginning of James McClean’s Second Coming at Derry City.

Deployed as one of two central midfielders, it was a Resurrection of sorts as the Candystripes edged out Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers in this President’s Cup final.

McClean certainly had to be Made of Stone when Jack Byrne – out from the cold of, er, Dubai – hacked him down with a late tackle after 24 minutes.

This Is (not) The One piece of silverware that McClean wants as the end of his Ten Storey Love Song back in the League of Ireland.

And he definitely didn’t Wanna Be Adored when he stood in front of the Rovers fans in the South Stand to celebrate the opening goal he helped create 10 minutes after that Byrne foul.

While impressive in that central midfield area, it was some familiar wing play that helped put Derry into the lead. A short corner with Michael Duffy left teenager Max Kovalevskis exposed on the right and McClean sensed blood.

He went around the outside of the 17-year-old – who was born just five months before McClean made his Derry debut in July 2008 – and pulled a cross back for Darragh Markey to side foot a lovely finish from 14 yards into the roof of the net.

The Dubliner savoured the moment on his first start for his new side while McClean responded to some of the jeers and earlier chants by standing with his hands on his hips in front of the Rovers fans.

He gestured for them to calm down, clapped and bowed. He wasn’t hoping their Love Spreads, but it was a Beautiful Thing to see a bit of edge and personality shown.

It was a goal that came against the run of play after Stephen Bradley’s side responded to Derry making a positive start by taking control of the game.

Byrne was part of the reason for that on the left of a three in midfield while Arsenal-bound Victor Ozhianvuna also impressed on the right of it.

He wasn’t even born when McClean first arrived on the scene and he almost sent him back up to Derry with one dummy and swivel to escape his pressure, although the veteran Ireland international returned the favour soon after.

It was an intriguing duel in front of 4,711 fans at Tallaght Stadium for what Derry boss Tiernan Lynch also described as a glorified friendly ahead of the game.

It didn’t feel like it here. Tackles flew in, seven yellow cards were shown by the end and one of those went to the Rovers head coach after he was booked for remonstrating with referee Kevin O’Sullivan after James Clarke (another Derry debutant) was late from the side closing down Adam Mathews.

McClean wasn’t one of those booked so there was no need for him to walk a Tightrope.

Ed McGinty replaced teenager Alex Noonan in goal at half time and made three one on one saves after the break from Adam O’Reilly and Josh Thomas to keep Rovers in the game, before denying another new signing Kevin Dos Santos in injury time. The Portuguese winger then blazed the rebound wide.

Derry had stayed strong and kept Rovers at bay to earn the first piece of silverware of the season. It’s hardly What the World Is Waiting For, but if it leads to ultimate glory at the end of a long season then that will be a Beautiful Thing.

Shamrock Rovers: Alex Noonan (Ed McGinty HT); Max Kovalevskis (Danny Grant HT), Dan Cleary, Pico Lopes (captain), Adam Mathews (Adam Brennan 63), Cory O’Sullivan; Victor Ozhianvuna, Connor Malley (Matt Healy HT), Jack Byrne (Dylan Watts HT); Jake Mulraney, John McGovern.

Derry City: Brian Maher; Alex Bannon (Ben Doherty 80), Patrick McClean, Rob Slevin, Brandon Fleming; Carl Winchester (Adam O’Reilly HT), James McClean; James Clarke (Kevin Dos Santos 80), Darragh Markey, Michael Duffy; Josh Thomas (Henry Rylah 89).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.