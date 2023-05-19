Drogheda dig deep to knock Shamrock Rovers off top of the table

Shamrock Rovers 1

Drogheda United 2

Paul Buttner reports from Tallaght Stadium

DROGHEDA UNITED PROVED Shamrock Rovers’ bogey side yet again as the champions were knocked off the top of the table in this classic smash-and-grab raid at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers have now failed to beat Drogheda in their last five league meetings as a first win in eight games for Kevin Doherty’s side ruined Stephen Bradley’s 300th game in charge of the Hoops.

While ending Rovers’ 13-match unbeaten run, the win keeps Drogheda five points above Cork City in the relegation play-off spot.

As expected, Rovers dominated the ball if frustrated by Drogheda’s tenacious work in trying to contain them.

Epitomised as early as 13 minutes when Richie Towell treaded Neil Farrugia through with Colin McCabe depriving the winger a 24th birthday goal with a parry save.

Rory Gaffney pounced on the loose ball only to see his effort cleared off the line by Aaron McNally.

Further diligent defending thwarted Rovers as efforts from Graham Burke, Trevor Clarke and Jack Byrne were resolutely rebuffed.

Rovers were then stunned to find themselves behind from a counter attack on 44 minutes.

Striker Freddie Draper raced onto Conor Keeley’s long clearance to outfox Sean Hoare before curling a low left-foot shot into the far corner of the net for the 18-year-old Lincoln City loanee’s fourth goal of the season.

Rovers huffed and puffed on the resumption before falling a second goal behind on 57 minutes.

And what a fine team goal it was as Drogheda played it out from the back with six passes before skipper Gary Deegan sent Luke Heeney away on the right.

The cross was sublime as it arced into Dayle Rooney who held off Farrugia to shoot home.

Rovers resumed their dominance of the ball as they chased the game.

Towell scooped over the top before McCabe produced terrific saves from Burke and Gaffney.

Hope arrived on 79 minutes when Gaffney scooped home the rebound from Towell’s shot.

As they did throughout the 90 minutes, Drogheda dug deep to hold on.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Hoare (Kenny, 56), Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill, Towell, Clarke (Kavanagh, 82); Byrne; Burke, Gaffney.

Drogheda United: McCabe; Heeney, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally; Grimes (Feely, 76), Deegan, Brennan, Rooney; Markey; Draper.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).