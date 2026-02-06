More Stories
A view of Tallaght Stadium. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
In Doubt

Opening night of Shamrock Rovers' title defence against Dundalk subject to pitch inspection

The inspection will be held at 11am.
9.19am, 6 Feb 2026

SHAMROCK ROVERS’ FIRST game of their League of Ireland Premier Division title defence is subject to an 11am pitch inspection. 

Rovers are due to face Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium [KO:8pm] as part of the league’s opening round of fixtures tonight, but the game is in doubt following the heavy rain that has sluiced down upon Dublin in recent days. 

The Tallaght clash is slated to be the live game on Virgin Media Television, but it is understood that they have a contingency plan to show Derry City vs Sligo Rovers live instead, should Rovers/Dundalk be postponed. 

