Shamrock Rovers trio among nominees at SWAI awards

The winner will be announced on 14 December.

SHAMROCK ROVERS TRIO Stephen Bradley, Alan Mannus and Jack Byrne are among the nominees for this year’s SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland awards.

Bradley and Byrne are joined on the six-man shortlist for Personality of the Year by Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan, Drogheda manager Tim Clancy, Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields and Bohemians coach Keith Long.

In addition, there are three contenders for Goalkeeper of the Year — Shamrock Rovers’ Alan Mannus, Ed McGinty of Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United stopper David Odumosu.

The awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony on 14 December.

Bradley and Byrne have been recognised for their influential roles in Shamrock Rovers’ title-winning campaign.

Long features, after guiding Bohemians to a second-place finish and a return to European football.

Horgan has been rewarded for once again helping Finn Harps to avoid relegation, as they finished in eighth place.

Clancy, meanwhile, was key in Drogheda United securing the First Division title and automatic promotion to the top flight.

Completing the shortlist is midfielder Chris Shields, who captained Dundalk to FAI Cup glory and the Europa League group stages.

In the goalkeeper category, Mannus is included after earning 13 sheets in 18 games, amid Shamrock Rovers’ unbeaten league campaign, while he also saved a crucial penalty against Ilves of Finland amid a 13-12 shootout win in the Europa League qualifiers.

McGinty impressed as a regular for Sligo, recently signing a two-year contract with the club, while he was also capped by Ireland at U21 level.

19-year-old Odumosu, meanwhile, was voted Drogheda’s Young Player of the Year, while helping them win the First Division title.