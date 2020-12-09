BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers trio among nominees at SWAI awards

Jack Byrne, Alan Mannus and Stephen Bradley have been acknowledged for their achievements.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 10:27 AM
26 minutes ago 282 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5293345
The winner will be announced on 14 December.
The winner will be announced on 14 December.
The winner will be announced on 14 December.

SHAMROCK ROVERS TRIO Stephen Bradley, Alan Mannus and Jack Byrne are among the nominees for this year’s SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland awards.

Bradley and Byrne are joined on the six-man shortlist for Personality of the Year by Finn Harps boss Ollie Horgan, Drogheda manager Tim Clancy, Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields and Bohemians coach Keith Long.

In addition, there are three contenders for Goalkeeper of the Year — Shamrock Rovers’ Alan Mannus, Ed McGinty of Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United stopper David Odumosu.

The awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony on 14 December.

Bradley and Byrne have been recognised for their influential roles in Shamrock Rovers’ title-winning campaign.

Long features, after guiding Bohemians to a second-place finish and a return to European football.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Horgan has been rewarded for once again helping Finn Harps to avoid relegation, as they finished in eighth place.

Clancy, meanwhile, was key in Drogheda United securing the First Division title and automatic promotion to the top flight.

Completing the shortlist is midfielder Chris Shields, who captained Dundalk to FAI Cup glory and the Europa League group stages. 

In the goalkeeper category, Mannus is included after earning 13 sheets in 18 games, amid Shamrock Rovers’ unbeaten league campaign, while he also saved a crucial penalty against Ilves of Finland amid a 13-12 shootout win in the Europa League qualifiers.

McGinty impressed as a regular for Sligo, recently signing a two-year contract with the club, while he was also capped by Ireland at U21 level.

19-year-old Odumosu, meanwhile, was voted Drogheda’s Young Player of the Year, while helping them win the First Division title.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie