Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 6 November 2021
Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers condemn actions of 'so-called' supporters after fireworks in Waterford

The game was halted for 10 minutes.

By Adrian Russell Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 10:45 AM
10 minutes ago 105 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594011
Fireworks are set off at RSC Waterford hitting players on the pitch.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Fireworks are set off at RSC Waterford hitting players on the pitch.
Fireworks are set off at RSC Waterford hitting players on the pitch.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers have ‘unequivocally’ condemned the actions of supporters who set off fireworks over the pitch at the RSC in Waterford last night.

The Premier Division game was stopped for about 10 minutes as a number of fireworks were aimed onto the pitch from the away section.

Referee Rob Hennessy brought the players off the field and the club will now likely face sanctions. 

“Shamrock Rovers FC unequivocally condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters whose actions caused disruption at last night’s league game at the RSC in Waterford,” a statement this morning reads.   

“The two individuals were arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken from the ground. The club will cooperate fully with the Gardai on any follow-up matters and will also be issuing indefinite bans from attending Tallaght Stadium to the people concerned. 

“It is regrettable that the actions of two individuals caused reputational damage to the club and was not reflective of the atmosphere and support from the large away crowd of over 350 Hoops fans who supported the team throughout, enjoying a 3-1 away win.” 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie