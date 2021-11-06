Shamrock Rovers condemn actions of 'so-called' supporters after fireworks in Waterford

Fireworks are set off at RSC Waterford hitting players on the pitch.

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers have ‘unequivocally’ condemned the actions of supporters who set off fireworks over the pitch at the RSC in Waterford last night.

The Premier Division game was stopped for about 10 minutes as a number of fireworks were aimed onto the pitch from the away section.

Referee Rob Hennessy brought the players off the field and the club will now likely face sanctions.

“Shamrock Rovers FC unequivocally condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters whose actions caused disruption at last night’s league game at the RSC in Waterford,” a statement this morning reads.

“The two individuals were arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken from the ground. The club will cooperate fully with the Gardai on any follow-up matters and will also be issuing indefinite bans from attending Tallaght Stadium to the people concerned.

“It is regrettable that the actions of two individuals caused reputational damage to the club and was not reflective of the atmosphere and support from the large away crowd of over 350 Hoops fans who supported the team throughout, enjoying a 3-1 away win.”