Shamrock Rovers go top while Kerry FC secure first League of Ireland win

UCD 0

Shamrock Rovers 3

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE moved to the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table after a comfortable 3-0 win away to UCD — and Bohemians’ defeat to Derry City.

15 games in, four in-a-row chasing Rovers find themselves at the summit for the first time this season. The Students remain rooted to the bottom, still awaiting their first League of Ireland Dodder Derby win since 2013.

Trevor Clarke and Aaron Greene were on target for the Hoops at the Belfield Bowl, while a 70th-minute own goal summed up a frustrating evening for UCD.

Stephen Bradley’s champions impressed as they secured their fifth league win on the bounce — and eighth in their last nine games — and dominated throughout, although LOI TV showed the possession stats as 50-50.

It took the visitors just 17 minutes to take the lead. The in-form Clarke struck first after an excellent run and link-up with Graham Burke, though UCD will have been disappointed with their defending.

While this was Clarke’s fourth goal in five games, Aaron Greene grabbed his first of the season in the 54th minute. Clarke was the provider, again combining with Burke, before crossing for Greene to tap-in.

And substitute Justin Ferizaj created Rovers’ third goal, his cross from the left was deflected in by the unfortunate Adam Wells.

Tonight’s First Division Results

Athlone Town 2-3 Kerry FC

Waterford 5-0 Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 2-0 Wexford

Bray 2-0 Finn Harps

Elsewhere, it was an historic night for Kerry FC as they secured their first-ever win in the League of Ireland. They beat fifth-placed Athlone Town 3-2 away, with Ryan Kelliher (two) and Nathan Gleeson scoring the goals for Billy Dennehy’s newcomers.

Kelliher drew first blood in the 16th minute at Athlone Town Stadium, before Gleeson doubled the Kingdom’s lead six minutes later. Goals from Frantz Pierrot and Valeri Dolia either side of the break restored parity, but Kelliher popped up with a 71st minute winner as his side etched their names into the history books.

While Kerry remain bottom of the table with five points, nine adrift of Finn Harps, Galway United lead the way in the second-tier.