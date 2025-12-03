Rovers finished the 2025 campaign in fifth place in under the leadership of interim manager Stephanie Zambra after the Hoops parted ways with Collie O’Neill during the season.
O’Callaghan led Peamount United to the 2023 title before taking a break from the game. He won three titles in eight years with Peas.
Speaking on his new role, O’Callaghan said: “I’m delighted to be here at Rovers, I’ve had a year out of management so I’m itching to get back in. I’ve always been a fan of the club. I used to sell programmes in Glenmalure Park. I go up to watch the men’s games as I live in Tallaght. So it is really exciting now to be managing at Shamrock Rovers.
“There’s a lot of really exciting young players coming through. If you look at the Ireland under 17s and 19s international teams, they are stacked with young players from Rovers. I’m really excited to get working with them and see where they’re at in their devlopment.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
James O'Callaghan named new Shamrock Rovers Women’s First Team Head Coach.
SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the appointment of James O’Callaghan as new Women’s team Head Coach.
Rovers finished the 2025 campaign in fifth place in under the leadership of interim manager Stephanie Zambra after the Hoops parted ways with Collie O’Neill during the season.
O’Callaghan led Peamount United to the 2023 title before taking a break from the game. He won three titles in eight years with Peas.
Speaking on his new role, O’Callaghan said: “I’m delighted to be here at Rovers, I’ve had a year out of management so I’m itching to get back in. I’ve always been a fan of the club. I used to sell programmes in Glenmalure Park. I go up to watch the men’s games as I live in Tallaght. So it is really exciting now to be managing at Shamrock Rovers.
“There’s a lot of really exciting young players coming through. If you look at the Ireland under 17s and 19s international teams, they are stacked with young players from Rovers. I’m really excited to get working with them and see where they’re at in their devlopment.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Hoops james o'callaghan League of Ireland Shamrock Rovers Soccer