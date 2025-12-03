James O'Callaghan named new Shamrock Rovers Women’s First Team Head Coach.

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE confirmed the appointment of James O’Callaghan as new Women’s team Head Coach.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of James O'Callaghan as Head Coach of our Women's First Team



Welcome to Rovers, James



— Shamrock Rovers Women (@RoversWomen) December 3, 2025

Rovers finished the 2025 campaign in fifth place in under the leadership of interim manager Stephanie Zambra after the Hoops parted ways with Collie O’Neill during the season.

O’Callaghan led Peamount United to the 2023 title before taking a break from the game. He won three titles in eight years with Peas.

Speaking on his new role, O’Callaghan said: “I’m delighted to be here at Rovers, I’ve had a year out of management so I’m itching to get back in. I’ve always been a fan of the club. I used to sell programmes in Glenmalure Park. I go up to watch the men’s games as I live in Tallaght. So it is really exciting now to be managing at Shamrock Rovers.

“There’s a lot of really exciting young players coming through. If you look at the Ireland under 17s and 19s international teams, they are stacked with young players from Rovers. I’m really excited to get working with them and see where they’re at in their devlopment.”