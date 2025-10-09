Shamrock Rovers missing key players for tomorrow's title decider with Shelbourne

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL be missing key figures at both ends of the pitch as they seek to clinch the League of Ireland Premier Division title tomorrow night.

The Hoops require just a point against reigning champions Shelbourne to regain the crown their Dublin rivals took in 2024.

Rovers were almost confirmed as league winners before their FAI Cup semi-final win over Kerry last Sunday, but a 94th minute winner from Michael Duffy kept Derry City’s slim hopes of a dramatic turnaround alive.

It means Stephen Bradley’s side can secure their fifth title in six campaigns by avoiding defeat against Joey O’Brien’s Shels at Tallaght Stadium, although they must do so without three preferred defenders.

While left-sided centre back Lee Grace has been absent in recent weeks, he is now joined by captain Roberto Lopes as well as wing back Josh Honohan who had been in the mix for a Republic of Ireland call-up.

For Lopes, he had been due to return home from international duty with Cape Verde on Wednesday as his partner is due to give berth. A dramatic 3-3 draw with Libya yesterday means Cape Verde must win their final World Cup qualifier with Eswatini on Monday to guarantee their place in North America next summer.

“I’m not sure if he is going to stay or not for the second game. I think he will, but I’m not sure. He has a bit of a dilemma there. He definitely won’ be available [tomorrow],” Bradley said.

Injury has also ruled Honohan out of contention against Shels, Bradley confirming that he visited the Ireland camp for a fitness check on Monday but was released from duty ahead of the games with Portugal and Armenia.

“Josh is nothing serious. It’s just something we’ve been trying to manage for a few weeks. We played Sparta, then Sunday he was really sore. Like I said, he was called up but the medical team rightly ruled him out. He was struggling, to be fair.

“Lee [Grace] is still out, so we are missing a few. Bring your boots! We need defenders, a big centre-half!”

At the other end of the pitch, striker Michael Noonan is also unavailable for selection as he is on duty with Ireland for their U21 European Championship qualifier with Slovakia in Cork.

Arsenal-bound Victor Ozhianvuna remains sidelined with a knock but Bradley remains confident about getting the job done in front of their own fans.

“We know what we do. Everyone knows how to do it. We will be fine. We have players who can play in different positions. We’ll be fine. We’ll be nice and calm and relaxed and do what we do.

“It is set up really well. A Dublin derby at home. That will be the aim, we want to get it mathematically done as soon as possible. Tomorrow night gives us that opportunity, so that is what we will look to do.”